A State High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has adjourned the murder trial of a lawyer, Sunday Ununu, to 28 November.
Mr Ununu, 45, is facing trial for allegedly causing the death of Nnamdi Nwite-Ugo, on 21 August at Agbaja-Unuhu in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The lawyer, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and murder, is remanded in a correctional facility on the orders of an Abakaliki Chief Magistrates’ Court.
When the case came up for hearing at the High Court on Thursday, the defence counsel, Donatus Njoku, applied for bail for the accused, but the Acting Director of Public Prosecution, Ebonyi State, Jude UdokaChukwu, opposed the application.
Mr UdokaChukwu argued that bail could only be allowed when the hearing on the matter fully commences in the court.
The judge, Iheanacho Chima, adjourned the matter until 28 November, 6 and 13 December for further hearing.
(NAN)
