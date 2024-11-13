Gunmen have killed two Nigerian soldiers in Abia State, South-east Nigeria.

According to a statement from the army authorities, the soldiers were shot dead by the gunmen who attacked a checkpoint on Wednesday, 13 November, on the Umuahia-Owerri Road in Ekeneobizi Community in Umuahia South Local Government of Abia.

The slain soldiers were part of a joint task force, codenamed Operation UDO KA, which is battling to contend with deadly Biafra agitation in the country’s South-east.

Jonah Unukhalu, a lieutenant colonel who issued the statement on Wednesday in Umuahia on behalf of the task force, said the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The attack was carried out by the irredentist group of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN),” Mr Unukhalu said in the statement.

“During the attack, the gallant troops were able to repel the attack forcing the irredentist to withdraw in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning one Sienna and one Lexus Jeep vehicles that were used for the attack.

“However, in the ensuing firefight, two soldiers paid the supreme price,” he said.

The task force appealed to Abia State residents to volunteer information that could help the security agencies apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The statement said that the army would continue to carry out its constitutional roles of safeguarding lives and property and perform its duties in line with global best practices as laid down in the rules of engagement guiding its operations.

South-east Nigeria has continued to grapple with deadly attacks linked to IPOB, while Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the group, is standing trial in Abuja for alleged terrorism.

(NAN)

