Ayuba Tanko, a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator and prosecution witness in the ongoing money laundering trial of former governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State says N416 million was paid into a company’s account he used as a proxy between April and December 2017.

Mr Ayuba told Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday while being led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN.

He is the fifth prosecution witness in the case.

Mr Ayuba said the N416 million received in tranches was given back as 1.137 million US dollars equivalent.

“I am a trader. I trade in forex exchange. I trade in USDs, Euros and pounce sterling. I do source for customers and I do exchange and collect commission,” he said.

The witness said he operated his business through two companies, Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd.

He said he was invited by the EFCC, through its Investigation Department, in 2023 and was questioned about Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd’s account domiciled in one of the commercial banks.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

When the lawyer asked him how much he received during the period, the witness said, “Between April 2017 and December 2017, the total money I received at that period was 416 million in naira.

“And I gave a dollar equivalent as 1, 137, 000.00 US dollars,” he said.

Mr Ayuba said besides this transaction, he did not do any other business with the Anambra State Government during Mr Obiano’s administration.

Mr Obiano’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, during cross-examination, asked the witness if he had ever had any dealing with the ex-governor directly; Mr Ayuba said, “I did not deal directly with the defendant.”

The prosecution counsel also called three bankers, who gave their testimonies in the money laundering charge.

After the four witnesses testified and were cross-examined by Mr Ikpeazu, Mr Ekwo adjourned the matter until 24 February, 25 February and 26 February 2025 for continuation of trial.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

