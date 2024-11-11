Renewed hostility between Ogwo in Ishiagu Community and their neighbours in Akaeze, both in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has claimed two lives, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Ishiagu and Akaeze communities have been embroiled in decades of boundary disputes that have claimed hundreds of lives from both sides.

Reacting to the latest incident, the Chairperson of Ivo, Emmanuel Aja, condemned the killing and vowed to unmask the perpetrators.

Mr Aja gave the assurance in a statement issued in Abakaliki and made available to reporters on Sunday.

He assured that the killers would be fished out and prosecuted.

According to him, no one involved in perpetrating evil in the council nor involved in killing human beings in the area would go unpunished.

The council chairperson charged the security agencies to beef up security in the area, especially around the flash points to avoid reprisal attacks.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I strongly condemn the gruesome murder of two indigenes of Ogwor Community in Ishiagu by people suspected to be from Umobor Community in Akaeze.

“This is the effect of a land dispute between the two communities, which has lasted for decades, and my administration has done its best to handle the issue since we came on board.

“A committee I constituted has mediated on it and came up with a resolution that the said land shall be parcellated this November; a solution adopted by the stakeholders of the two communities, but to my surprise, this evil act came up.

“As of this morning, I have notified all relevant authorities, both in government and in the military; and I visited the scene of the incident, alongside the Divisional Police Officer of Ivo Division, to express our condolences to the victims’ families.

“We are committed to fostering a peaceful atmosphere in the warring communities and I used the visit to appeal to Ogwor Community not to seek revenge for the killings but trust in my ability to address the security challenges.

“I also communicated the same message to the Umobor Community to help prevent further escalation that may lead to more casualties.

“Furthermore, I pledge to apprehend the unscrupulous individuals responsible for this heinous act; as no killer will go unpunished,” Mr Aja stated.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident. He said the police had yet to identify the perpetrators.

READ ALSO: Court nullifies PDP congresses in Ebonyi

“The killing took place at a farm settlement, called Ayaragu Ogwo, which belongs to Ogwo Community.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the motive behind the killing and bring perpetrators to justice,” Mr Ukandu said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

