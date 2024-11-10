A magistrate court in Enugu State has remanded a Nigerian man for allegedly killing an 11-year-old houseboy, Goodluck John, in the state.
According to a court document obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Anthony Onyeukwu, 47, was arraigned on 5 November.
Mr Onyeukwu was said to have quickly conveyed and buried the deceased houseboy buried in his hometown in Abia State without reporting his death to authorities.
In defence, Mr Onyeukwu claimed that the victim died from an undisclosed ailment at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital in Enugu.
But the Police Prosecutor, Calista Ifeanyi, told the court during Mr Onyeukwu’s arraignment that there was no record to show that the boy was admitted to the hospital or that his corpse was deposited in the hospital’s morgue.
Ms Ifeanyi, an inspector, also told the court that the offence is punishable under the Criminal Code (Revised) Laws of Enugu State.
The charge sheet marked: CME/631C/2024 read, “That you, Onyeukwu Anthony ‘m’ on the 15th day of October 2024 at about 20:30 hours at No. 4, Mike Onyeka Close, Loma Linda Extension, Maryland, Enugu, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did unlawfully kill one Goodluck John ‘m’ aged 11 years and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 274 (1) of the Criminal Code, CAP 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.”
Remand
After listening to arguments from both parties, the Chief Magistrate, Ngozi Edeh-Anih, ordered that the defendant should be remanded at the National Correctional Centre, Enugu.
Mrs Edeh-Anih subsequently adjourned the matter to 20 November 2024 when the report from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice, Enugu, would be available.
Enugu govt speaks
Reacting, the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development in Enugu State, Ngozi Enih, told reporters that Mr Onyeukwu was earlier arrested by the ministry.
Mrs Enih explained that the arrest followed receipt of information that the victim died as a result of abuse against him by the family he was living with.
