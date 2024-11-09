The Anambra State Government has spoken on the arrest of Franklin Nwadialo, the chairperson of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Nwadialo, 40, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on his arrival at an airport in Texas in the US on 2 November.

Mr Nwadialo is being accused of engaging in a romance scam through which he allegedly defrauded victims of more than $3.3 million.

A member of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, the politician was elected chairperson of the Ogbaru Council Area in the state on 28 September.

He was sworn in alongside 20 other elected council chairpersons in the state on 3 October.

‘It’s not our concern’

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the Commissioner of Information in Anambra State, Law Mefor, said the Anambra State government was not concerned about Mr Nwadialo’s arrest in the US.

“You know the local government chairman is not an appointee of the governor (Charles Soludo). So, it’s not directly our concern. Local government is now autonomous,” Mr Mefor said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Our worry is that he’s from our state.”

The commissioner said he was “personally” aware of Mr Nwadialo’s arrest in the US but that the state government was yet to hold discussions on that.

Mr Mefor said although he read about the arrest in the media, he had not confirmed it.

“But even what I read is true, the state government is yet to make any statement on that because he is not an official of the (Anambra) State Government,” he said.

“He’s not also an appointee of the state government. He was duly elected by his people, and he was chosen by his party members, APGA, during the primary, and not directly appointed by (Governor) Soludo,” the commissioner added.

READ ALSO: Anambra govt speaks on deadly attack by gunmen

Elected in Nigeria

Mr Nwadialo was among the 21 newly elected chairpersons of local government councils in Anambra State in September.

He was sworn in alongside 20 of his colleagues on 4 October.

His arrest in the US occurred exactly one month after he was sworn in as chairperson of Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

