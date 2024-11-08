The police in Ebonyi State on Friday arraigned two men, Onwe Mgboro, 38, and Onyebuchi Mgboro, 28, before an Abakaliki Magistrate’s Court for alleged cassava theft.
The defendants, who allegedly stole cassava from Sunday Agbo’s farm, are also accused of being members of a cult group known as Viking Confraternity.
They were charged with theft, cultism and malicious damage.
The defendants, whose pleas were not taken by the court, have no fixed address.
State counsel David Njoku said the defendants committed the offence on 15 February 2024 at Eguele Umuezeaka, Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
Mr Njoku said that the defendants conspired among themselves and committed the offences.
He said the offence in count one is punishable under Section 516 A (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1 Law of Ebonyi, 2009.
“Count two, the defendants did belong to a secret cult group known as Viking Confraternity.”
“The offence is contrary to section 3 (1) (3) and (4) and punishable under Section 5 of Ebonyi law prohibiting secret cult.
“Three, they did steal cassava valued N300,000, property of Sunday Agbo, ‘m’ and the offence is punishable under section 390 (9) of Criminal Code of Ebonyi.
“Count four, the defendants did unlawfully and willfully remove and damaged boundary mark used by the complainant (Agbo) to survey his landed property,” Mr Njoku said
The defence counsel, Igboke Chinedu, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail.
The Magistrate, Ojemba Isu-Oko, rejected the bail application, saying the court had no jurisdiction to grant bail.
He ordered that the case file be sent to the Department of Public Prosecution for legal advice.
Mr Isu-Oko further ordered that the defendants be remanded in Abakaliki Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to 6 December.
