A magistrate court in Enugu State has remanded a Nigerian woman for allegedly breaking her three-year-old stepson’s bone with a pestle.

The woman, Ada Ogbogu, allegedly carried out the act in October. She was arraigned on Tuesday.

During the arraignment, the police told the court that Mrs Ogbogu’s alleged action against the stepson was illegal and that if convicted, the defendant could serve life imprisonment.

The charge marked CME/646C/2024, reads, “That you, Ada Ogbogu, female, on the 23rd of October 2024, at about 14:30hours at Ike Ani Estate, Emene Enugu, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did with intent to maim or disfigure one (name withheld) male, aged three years, pour hot water on his nose, mouth and hit him with a pestle, which dislocated his left leg and caused him serious bodily harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 288 (a) of the Enugu State Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II. Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.”

Bail application

Mrs Ogbogu, through her defence counsel, applied for bail.

But the Chief Magistrate, Alphonsus Edeh, rejected her bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the National Correctional Centre in Enugu.

The chief magistrate adjourned the matter to 26 November 2024.

He explained that the adjournment was to enable the court to receive a report on the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice, Enugu.

Enugu commissioner reacts

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development in Enugu State, Ngozi Enih, told reporters that Mrs Ogbogu’s arraignment was in line with Governor Peter Mbah-led administration to ensure children protection in the state.

Mrs Enih said the state government had vowed to follow the case to a “logical conclusion.”

She said the government has resolved that “no child should be dehumanised” in the state.

“Recall that the state government had taken swift action on this matter by arresting the accused and today (Tuesday) she is already in court.

“This decisive move demonstrates Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to protecting children. So, if you mistreat or abuse any child in Enugu State, then you are in for trouble,” she said.

