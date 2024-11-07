Governor Alex Otti has renamed the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, after the late Ogbonnaya Onu, the state’s first governor.

Mr Otti made the announcement on Thursday, during a Commendation Service held in honour of the deceased at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Onu, who passed away in April at the age of 72, also served as the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation.

The governor said that the late Mr Onu made significant contributions to the development of the state and the nation at large.

“We as a state have decided to immortalise him by renaming the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba after him.

“The polytechnic will henceforth be known as Dr Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba,” he said.

The governor added that the deceased made significant contributions to Abia’s development.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said this was especially true of the founding of the Abia State Polytechnic and the Abia State College of Education (Technical) and the establishment of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU).

“The simultaneous establishment of these institutions in the three senatorial districts of the state speaks to Dr Onu’s distinction as a strategic leader.

“He was a leader that understood the connection between institutions of learning and the development of the critical manpower necessary for holistic and widespread economic growth,” he said.

Mr Otti recalled that the late Mr Onu’s act of patriotism in 1999 when he sacrificed his presidential bid for national unity, adding that the deceased showed great commitment to Nigeria’s future.

“He loved the country and its democratic future more than his desire to occupy the exalted seat of the presidency.

“Dr Onu was by every measure, qualified to serve this country as its president at the dawn of the Fourth Republic and had a good run at it.

“He only had to let go of his ambition when circumstances contrived against it but he still found other veritable ways of serving the country he loved so dearly.

“He was an important voice for democracy, a true nationalist and patriot who saw beyond the narrow prism of ethnicity and religion.

“He saw every Nigerian as a citizen who has the right to pursue their economic and social aspirations from any part of the country, unrestricted by individual or institutional biases,” Mr Otti said.

He said Mr Onu’s demise had created a social and political void that would be very difficult to fill.

Mr Otti prayed to God to grant the family of the deceased and the people of Ebonyi State the fortitude to bear the loss and urged them to emulate his life of service and integrity.

In a homily, the Bishop of Umuahia Catholic Diocese, His Lordship Michael Ukpong, emphasised the need for all to live responsibly.

Mr Ukpong said that the former governor positively impacted lives and left indelible marks in Abia.

He said the deceased would be remembered for many reasons including his contributions such as attracting the rebuilding of the Abia Tower of Peace, establishment of the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia, among others.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

