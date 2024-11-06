Many people were killed on Tuesday in a road accident involving an 18-seater bus and a tipper at Njaba bridge in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

All the bus passengers, including the driver and two conductors, died in the accident.

A witness, Emeka Opara, told PREMIUM TIMES that the bus somersaulted because of the impact of the accident.

Video clips

PREMIUM TIMES obtained some video clips recorded shortly after the incident.

One of the clips showed residents attempting to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage of the bus.

Many of the trapped victims appeared lifeless, while a few who showed signs of being alive were helped out by residents.

But they were said to have all died afterwards.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This is an 18-seater bus. No one, including the driver, survived it,” an unidentified resident was heard speaking in the background of another clip.

Another clip showed residents putting the bodies of deceased victims into a waiting Toyota Sienna vehicle.

The fourth clip showed the bodies of an unidentified commercial motorcyclist and a passenger lying on the ground.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Imo State, Anthony Uga, could not be reached for comments as his phone line was unreachable at the time of this report.

Also, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, did not respond to several calls and a text message seeking his comments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

