The wife of the Ebonyi Governor, Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, has condemned the stripping and flogging of two girls in Ojiegbe Ngbo community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.
In a viral video, the two teenagers, accused of stealing fowl, were stripped, beaten and made to undergo other dehumanising treatments.
They were forced to walk naked around the community with the fowl they allegedly stole.
The incident happened around November 2023, but the video which captured it surfaced on social media this week, leading to the police arrest of two suspects.
|
In a statement issued on Wednesday by her spokesperson, Nnenna Oshibe, Mrs Nwifuru expressed shock over the viral video on social media describing the men’s action as a “grave violation of human dignity.”
The governor’s wife noted that every citizen of the state, particularly young girls and women, deserves to live free from harm, fear, abuse, and maltreatment.
She said the ill-treatment meted against the girls was unacceptable.
Mrs Nwifuru said the Ebonyi State Government was committed to ensuring the perpetrators were brought to justice.
She commended the Commissioner of Police, Anthonia Uche-Anya, and her team for arresting the prime suspects. She urged community leaders to ensure the victims get proper care and prevent such incidents across the state.
Mrs Nwifuru said her foundation, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced, will continue to collaborate with agencies to support victims and advocate women and girls’ welfare.
She sympathised with the affected families, reaffirming her commitment to ensuring justice for gender-based violence survivors.
(NAN)
