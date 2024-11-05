The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) has rescued a kidnap victim, Chukwunonso Nzekwe, at Nimo Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Deputy Commander-General of the NHFSS in charge of Intelligence, John Metchie, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Metchie said the victim was rescued in a joint operation by the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service and the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade (Ochabrigade) conducted on Saturday.

He explained that the rescue followed a report of a kidnap incident during a prayer by the Catholic Church parishes in Nimo community, when the victim, who is a building engineer, was kidnapped.

He said that after the abduction, the victim was taken to Agu Urukwelora village in Egbengwu Ojideleke Nimo, where an NHFSS intelligence officer in the village saw them in the bush.

“He informed a retired Superintendent of Police who, in a swift response with other officers, apprehended one of the kidnappers who hails from Nasarawa State and is a resident of Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area.

“Though his partners escaped after serious gun battles, the victim was rescued.

“A locally made gun was also recovered, and the suspect was quickly handed over to the police at the Rapid Response section at Awkuzu for discreet investigation,” he said.

Mr Metchie commended the rescue team for their gallantry and assured the public that hunters would keep Anambra forests safe from criminal invasions.

He also requested more information from members of the public to enable them to tackle security challenges, adding that the public should endeavour to “say something when they see something.”

Mr Metchie reiterated the NHFSS’s commitment to continue collaborating with Ochabrigade to rid the state of criminals.

He also commended the Commander-General, Joshua Osatimehin, for his “transformational leadership” and the Anambra State Commander, Destiny Jonas, for his dedication to the service.

(NAN)

