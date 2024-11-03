The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has won the chairmanship seats in 15 of the 17 local governments of Abia State despite the state being governed by the Labour Party (LP).

The ZLP is believed to enjoy the support of Governor Alex Otti, who is officially a member of the LP, a party different factions seek to control.

The LP won none of the chairmanship seats, and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) won the remaining two, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Otti and the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, belong to the same faction of the LP. PREMIUM TIMES reports that that faction in September appointed a former minister, Nenadi Usman to manage the party’s affairs by heading its caretaker committee.

However, about a month after Mrs Usman’s appointment, a federal court recognised Julius Abure as the authentic national chairman of the LP. Mr Abure dismissed the convention that produced Mrs Usman and threatened to suspend Mr Otti and others from the party.

Amidst the crisis in the LP, Mr Otti is believed to have asked his supporters to vote for the ZLP in the local government elections. Some of his aides and supporters also contested on the ZLP platform and were elected.

One of his aides, Nedu Ekeke, was elected local government chairman of Isuikwuato, according to journalist Nicholas Ibekwe who congratulated him on X.

Mr Ekeke identifies himself on X as “former Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abia State.”

He is one of the 15 ZLP candidates who won their chairmanship seats.

The Chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), George Chima, announced the result of the chairmanship polls at the

commission’s headquarters in Umuahia.

“We have carried out the duty we were inaugurated on September 5 to undertake,” NAN quotes the electoral chief as saying.

“It was not an easy task, but we went out on our way to create awareness about the elections across the state.

“It must be noted that, in recent times, this commission has not conducted an election where over 12 political parties took part, this on its own is a plus to the commission.”

The ABSIEC boss said that the chairmanship and councillorship polls took place in the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He described the exercise as “free, fair and credible”.

He said that the elections were a demonstration of the commission’s dedication, focus and efficiency.

Mr Chima expressed joy that the commission successfully completed, in just two months, a task that typically required six to 12 months of effort.

“I congratulate the winners and the losers too, because, in any election, there must be winners and losers.

“The most important thing is that Abia has been peaceful and I want the peace to continue.

“I appreciate the security agencies for their support, political parties for playing the game according to the rule,” Mr Chima said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ZLP won in Isiala Ngwa South, Isiala Ngwa North, Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Obingwa, Aba North, Aba South, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi, Arochukwu, Bende, and Ohafia LGAs.

The remaining two LGAs of Osisioma and Ugwunagbo were won by YPP.

