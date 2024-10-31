Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has signed the Greater Ohafia Development Authority Bill into law to accelerate development in Abia North District.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Otti’s spokesperson, Njoku Ukoha in Umuahia on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor had earlier signed a similar bill on Greater Aba Development Authority into law to cater for development in Abia South District.

Mr Ukoha said the governor’s action was pursuant to the commitment of his administration to drive an even and accelerated development in all parts of the state.

He said the governor expressed optimism that the Greater Ohafia Development Authority would serve as a robust institutional vehicle for the rapid socio-economic transformation of Abia North District.

“The governor reiterated his administration’s determination to work closely with relevant stakeholders to evolve a governance system that will accelerate non-stop development in all parts of Abia.

“The governor approved the constitution of the Board of Greater Ohafia Development Authority as follows:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, Chairman, Mr Obinna Odum, Director General and Dr Onyinye Rufus-Obi, Mr Ike Orika and Chief Johnson Chukwu as members,” he said.

He said the inauguration of the board would take place at a date to be communicated later.

Abia’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legislative Affairs, Luke Onyeani, and other senior government functionaries witnessed the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

