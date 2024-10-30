The police in Imo State said they foiled an attack on Tuesday by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Owerri.

Mr Okoye, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that the achievement was another significant operational success in the fight against violent crime carried out by members of the secessionist group in the state.

He said the attack was foiled when the hoodlums launched an assault on the command’s Counter Terrorism Unit during a routine patrol.

“On 29 October 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., operatives from the Command’s Counter Terrorism Unit successfully repelled an attack by suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists during a routine patrol on the Owerri-Aba Road, near Owerri Airport.

“The attackers, numbering about ten in two vehicles, launched a violent assault but were effectively countered by the unit who demonstrated valour.

“In the ensuing gun battle, one suspect was neutralised, while the others fled with gunshot injuries, abandoning their operational vehicle—a Mercedes Jeep, ash in color with Lagos State registration number AAA 101 GR,” he said.

Mr Okoye said no member of the police team suffered any casualty or injuries.

He said that the operatives recovered an AK-47 rifle and fifteen rounds of 9.62mm live ammunition, IPOB/ESN flag and the abandoned vehicle.

Mr Okoye said the intense combing of the nearby bushes was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He appealed to the public, particularly medical practitioners, to report to the nearest police station anyone seen with or coming to treat gunshot injuries.

The spokesperson reiterated the command’s dedication to ensuring the safety of all citizens and properties, promising that it would take necessary measures to address any threats to public peace in the state.

(NAN)

