The Abia State Government and Organised Labour in the state signed an agreement on Tuesday to implement the N70,000 Minimum Wage and Consequential Salary Adjustment.

The agreement was signed after negotiations between the representatives of the two parties.

Speaking after the meeting at the Government House, Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti affirmed his commitment to workers’ welfare.

Mr Otti, represented by his Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, said the payment of the new minimum wage would take effect from this month.

He said, “We want to assure you that this new minimum wage will become effective this month of October.

“This implies that Abia State workers would receive their salaries reflecting the new national minimum wage.

“That is to say that those at the lowest rung, that is, Grade Level 1, step 1, will receive a minimum of N70,000 and hope that this magnanimity would also be rewarded by a commitment to higher productivity.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Otti said the government would remain committed to improving every aspect of Abia workers’ welfare.

According to him, an empowered workforce remains the greatest tool for driving the economic growth of the state.

Mr Otti said the implementation of the new minimum wage was in fulfilment of the government’s promise to be one of the first state governments that would pay the new minimum wage.

“It is also on record that around July when the issue of minimum wage was being concluded by the Federal Government, we were in the forefront to invite labour to start discussing issues relating to the minimum wage,” he said.

He thanked labour for the level of maturity it showed all through the process of the negotiations.

“We had some grey areas; we also resolved them amicably. That is in the spirit of collective bargaining,” he said.

Mr Otti said the decision to maintain the N70,000 minimum wage benchmark set by the Federal Government was informed by his resolve not to make promises that would not be fulfilled.

He said that plans were underway to evolve innovative solutions that would cushion the effect of the current economic situation on the workers and people of Abia.

In a speech, the State Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ogbonnaya Okoro, described the occasion as another landmark in the implementation of the minimum wage in Abia.

Mr Okoro commended the government for being among the first to implement the agreement between labour and the federal government.

He also thanked the Abia workers for being patient and steadfast in their duties and expressed gratitude to God for the occasion.

“We want the Abia workforce to know that this is just the beginning because other good things are coming, and by the grace of God, we will reach our destination,” Mr Okoro said.

In a remark, the Head of Service, Ngozi Obioma, thanked the State Government for prioritising the welfare of workers in the state.

Ms Obioma said the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage would serve as a motivation to the Abia workforce.

She promised to ensure that implementing the new minimum wage would yield increased productivity from Abia workers.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

