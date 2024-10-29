A member of the House of Representatives in Enugu State, Chimaobi Atu, has offered scholarship to two sons of Okezie Mba, a Nigerian musician who was shot dead by a police inspector in the state.

The killing

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police inspector shot dead Mr Mba at the Anti-Cult Unit of the Enugu State Police Command on Friday.

The musician, otherwise known as Igbo-Jah, attended an event at the police facility when operatives began shooting indiscriminately.

He was hit by some bullets and consequently died on the way to a hospital.

The police authorities claimed the musician was leaving the facility after a “friendly” visit when the inspector fired his rifle at him “for reasons yet to be ascertained.”

The police authorities did not initially mention the name of the inspector, but only announced that they had arrested him.

However, on Saturday night, the police identified the inspector as Joseph Ozonwanji and assured that “he will be made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

Hours disclosing that they had begun an orderly room trial of the inspector, the police announced on Monday that they had found the inspector culpable.

The inspector was consequently dismissed from service and subsequently arraigned before a magistrate court in Enugu.

Scholarship

Mr Atu, who represents Enugu North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that he offered the scholarship to the children when he visited the family on Sunday.

“Igbo-Jah was one the finest Igbo musicians. I thought that, though Igbo-Jah is dead, I should offer the scholarship to ensure the future of his children is secured,” he said.

The lawmaker, a member of the Labour Party, said he had instructed his education committee to ensure that funds were made available for the education of the children up to their university level.

