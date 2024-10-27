The Enugu State Government has assured that it will ensure justice for a Nigerian musician, Chikezie Mba, who was shot dead by a police operative in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this on Sunday when he led other government officials to pay a condolence visit to the musician’s family at Ogui-Nike Community.

Victor Udeh, the chief of staff to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, was part of the delegation.

The killing

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a police inspector shot dead Mr Mba at the Anti-Cult Unit of the Enugu State Police Command on Friday.

The musician, popularly known as Igbo-Jah, attended an event at the police facility when operatives began shooting indiscriminately.

He was then hit by some bullets and consequently died on the way to a hospital.

The police authorities claimed the musician was leaving the facility after a “friendly” visit when the inspector fired his rifle at him “for reasons yet to be ascertained.”

The police authorities did not initially mention the name of the inspector but only announced that they had arrested him.

However, on Saturday night, the police identified the inspector as Joseph Ozonwanji and assured that “he will be made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

Enugu govt visit to the family

Speaking to the musician’s family, Mr Onyia, a professor, said the government would not tolerate the killing of the victim or any other resident of the state.

“We have come as a delegation from Governor Peter Mbah to the family to extend our deep condolences on the passing and brutal killing of your son, your brother and our brother.

“The governor has directed us to come and share in your deep pain and to deliver his message that we are going to make sure that justice is done,” he said.

The SSG stressed that the government will work closely with the family to ensure justice is served.

“We appreciate the emotions because we see what is going on outside, but we want to importantly commend the eldest in the family and the rest of the family for how they have received us well as a government delegation. You have also shown that maturity in working with us.

“To the children, His Excellency is saying take heart. We will ensure that justice is served. That is one thing we can assure the family; we cannot sit down and fold our hands and allow such an incident to go without consequence,” Mr Onyia stated.

“We are really sorry about your loss, our loss. May God strengthen and bless this family as we go through these difficult times.”

Family speaks

Responding, the family representative and the elder brother of the slain musician, Joseph Mba, said that Governor Mbah’s dispositions since the “unfortunate” incident underscored his determination to ensure that justice was done.

“I want to appreciate our governor, Dr Peter Mbah for the way he has responded to this incident and for his determination to ensure that justice prevails.

“We are also counting on the government’s help towards the welfare and education of his children and family – two boys, one girl, and of course, his wife,” Joseph said.

“We want to thank the governor from the bottom of our hearts for the way he has shown human feeling and leadership on this matter.”

