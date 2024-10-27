The police in Enugu State have begun an orderly room trial of Joseph Ozonwanji, an inspector, who shot dead a Nigerian musician, Chikezie Mba.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening.

The killing

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police inspector shot dead Mr Mba at the Anti-Cult Unit of the Enugu State Police Command on Friday.

The musician, popularly known as Igbo-Jah, attended an event at the police facility when operatives began shooting indiscriminately.

He was then hit by some bullets and consequently died on the way to a hospital.

The police authorities claimed the musician was leaving the facility after a “friendly” visit when the inspector fired his rifle at him “for reasons yet to be ascertained.”

The police authorities did not initially mention the inspector’s name but only announced that they had arrested him.

However, on Saturday night, the police identified the inspector as Joseph Ozonwanji. They assured that “he will be made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has since ordered an investigation into the incident, assuring that his administration will ensure justice is done in the matter.

Orderly room trial

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said in the statement that the police in the state had concluded an investigation into the killing of the musician.

“Consequently, the orderly room trial of the implicated Police Inspector, Ozonwanji Joseph, has commenced. This trial will facilitate the next course of action in accordance with the Nigeria Police Force’s disciplinary procedures,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered immediate redeployment of the Officer in Charge of the Tactical Squad, Chidobe Ekeleme.

According to the statement, Mr Uzuegbu explained that the redeployment of Ekeleme, a superintendent of police, was to allow for a “comprehensive review” of the squad’s operations.

The police commissioner reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice in the matter and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism among police operatives in the state.

He urged Nigerians to continue to “keep the faith and support the police,” especially in bringing the case to “a justifiable” conclusion.

