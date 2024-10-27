The police in Enugu State have disclosed the identity of the inspector who shot dead a popular Nigerian musician, Chikezie Mba, in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police inspector shot dead Mr Mba at the Anti-Cult Unit of the Enugu State Police Command on Friday.

The musician, popularly known as Igbo-Jah, attended an event at the police facility when operatives began shooting indiscriminately.

He was hit by some bullets and consequently died on the way to a hospital.

The police authorities claimed the musician was leaving the facility after a “friendly” visit when the inspector fired his rifle at him “for reasons yet to be ascertained.”

The police authorities did not initially mention the inspector’s name but only announced that they had arrested him.

Meanwhile, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has since ordered an investigation into the killing of the musician.

Inspector’s identity revealed

In a statement on Saturday night, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, identified the inspector as Joseph Ozonwanji.

“He is currently in custody and will be made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation,” said Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police.

He attached a photograph of the inspector in a detention facility.

Visit to the family

Mr Ndukwe also said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, later on Saturday visited the musician’s family in the company of officials of the Enugu State Government.

Mr Uzuegbu, according to the statement, consoled the family of the slain musician as well as friends over his death.

He assured the people of Enugu State that the ongoing investigation into the case would be concluded speedily and justice would be duly served.

The commissioner stressed that the Nigeria Police Force remains a disciplined organisation where erring police officers are usually punished for their misconduct.

The police chief expressed his sympathy for those affected by the killing of the musician.

He asked Nigerians to have confidence in the Nigerian police to ensure justice in the matter.

