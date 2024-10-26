A Nigerian musician, Okezie Mba, has been shot dead by a police inspector in Enugu State, Nigeria’s south-east.

Mr Mba, otherwise known as Igbo-Jah, is a popular Ogene musician.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Mba had attended an event on Friday at the anti-cult unit of the Enugu State Police Command when some police operatives began shooting indiscriminately.

“Igbo-Jah was then hit by a bullet. They tried rushing him to a nearby hospital, but he died on the way,” the source said.

Police speak

The police in Enugu State have confirmed the development.

In a statement on Saturday, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said the operative has been arrested and detained for the murder of the musician.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, did not mention the name of the operative.

The spokesperson simply said the operative is a male inspector serving in the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad of the police in Enugu State.

How it happened

“The musician was reportedly leaving the Squad’s headquarters after a friendly visit when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the police officer fired his rifle, hitting the victim,” Mr Ndukwe said.

“He (Mba) was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor. His body has been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the incident.

Mr Uzuegbu asked the deputy commissioner of police to also ensure “appropriate disciplinary actions” against the police inspector.

He commiserated with the family of the musician and described his death as “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

The police commissioner assured that the police inspector and anyone else found culpable would be sanctioned in line with the law to serve as a deterrent.

He urged family members and friends of the slain musician to remain calm and cooperate with the police to ensure that justice is served.

