An unconfirmed number of people were killed on Thursday when gunmen attacked residents of Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident occurred at about 9:15 a.m., PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The attack occurred barely four days after about 10 people were killed by gunmen in Nibo Community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor of Anambra, Charles Soludo, had vowed to track down the killers.

For the latest attack, sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the hoodlums invaded and shot some residents at Ifite, close to the main gate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

The attackers also shot about four other people at Witness Garden along Ifite-Amansea Road in Awka.

A student of the university, who asked not to be named, said at least nine people were killed in the attack.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I saw about six corpses along the road. And I know they also killed some other people at the (Witness) Garden,” he said.

Video clip

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a video clip recorded after the attack.

In the clip, at least four bodies were seen on the ground with sympathisers heard lamenting the attack.

Another clip obtained by this newspaper showed some of the gunmen attacking a neighbourhood in the area.

The hoodlums, about five in number, were filmed putting an unidentified man inside the boot of their white Sienna vehicle before zooming off.

Some residents believe the gunmen must have been members of a rival group in the state.

Police speak

When contacted on Thursday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said only four people were killed in the attack.

“Preliminary information shows that the armed men, unprovoked, started shooting sporadically and some bullets fatally hit four persons in the area and were rushed to the hospital for aid by the police operatives,” he said.

The spokesperson said police operatives had been deployed in the area and have recovered some empty shells of bullets fired by the hoodlums.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

