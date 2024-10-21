The police in Anambra State have accused families of victims killed by gunmen in the Nibo Community of covering up evidence to frustrate the investigation.
The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that at least 10 people were killed on Sunday when gunmen attacked Nibo, a community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.
The attack occurred during the community’s celebration of Onwa Asaa, a traditional festival.
Disruption of investigation
In the statement, Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the police authorities were displeased by the alleged efforts by the victims’ families to “bury evidence, suppress information and disrupt the ongoing investigation.”
The spokesperson did not give details of the allegation.
Mr Ikenga claimed five persons were killed and three others “seriously injured” in the attack despite a video clip showing at least 10 people lying lifeless on the ground.
He said the three injured people were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, visited the scene of the attack earlier on Monday.
Mr Obono, during the on-the-spot assessment visit, said the State Police Command had “redoubled its efforts” to track down the killers.
Meanwhile, the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, visited the community on Monday.
In a video clip uploaded on the Anambra State Government’s X handle, Mr Soludo told a crowd of villagers that the state government was still mourning the victims.
“We are declaring a big war on these cultists killing themselves,” the governor told the people in Igbo language.
“We will fish out those who carried out the attack,” he added.
Mr Soludo warned cultists and other criminals in Anambra to leave the state immediately or face “dire consequences”.
