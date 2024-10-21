The Anambra State Government has vowed to “hunt down the perpetrators” of the attack in Nibo, a community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that at least 10 people were killed on Sunday when gunmen launched the attack in Nibo during the community’s celebration of Onwa Asaa, a traditional festival.
The police have since confirmed the attack but were silent on the casualty figures.
Anambra govt speaks
In a statement on Sunday night, the Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Law Mefor, said the state government was aware of the killings in the community.
Like the police, Mr Mefor said the attack was “cult-related.”
“This is just another instance of the kind of violent crimes linked to cults that have occurred recently, and the state government is determined to put an end to it,” he said of the attack.
The commissioner said the Anambra State Government sympathised with the families of the victims and assured them that the government was determined to track down the killers.
“To this end, the government appeals to members of the public to avail it of any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, while assuring them of confidentiality and a handsome reward,” he said.
Like the police, Mr Mefor was silent on the number of people killed during the attack.
The commissioner asked residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear and assured them that the state government was working with security operatives to secure them.
