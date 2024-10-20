The Ebonyi Police Command says no life was lost in Thursday’s gas explosion that occurred in the Orokeonuoha Community of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the explosion in an all-girls catering school and how about 10 young girls (ages 12 to 19) sustained burns.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Joshua Ukandu, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Saturday.

Mr Ukandu confirmed that 10 persons sustained various degrees of burns from the explosion.

He said that the incident occurred in a catering school located in the community.

He said: “The police are aware of the incident and it happened on Thursday.

“The victims were taken to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“At the time the incident occurred, there was no record of death.

“There were students in the school, known as Good Shepherd Catering School, Orokeonuoha, when the incident occured.”

The PPRO describes the incident as “very unfortunate.”

He said that it was alleged that the explosion was caused by a cooking gas cylinder in the school’s kitchen.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi Fire Service has said that the organisation did not receive the report of the explosion.

The state Chief Fire Officer, Ralph Ibiam, said this while reacting to public outcry that the organisation did not intervene in fighting the fire.

“No body called or informed the Ebonyi fire service about such an incident,” Mr Ibiam said.

According to him, gas explosions are becoming a trend in the state.

He conveyed his sympathy to the victims and prayed for their quick recovery.

He said that fire moves like a wave, so it is dangerous to take phone calls in fuel stations, kitchens, or while charging cell phones with electrical appliances, among other places.

“It is not advisable to do so, because fire moves like a wave.

“We have received reports on similar incidents.

“We plead with the public to take safety tips seriously to avoid such incidents,” Mr Ibiam said.

