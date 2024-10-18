The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, have killed two suspected kidnappers in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Friday, said the suspects were members of a kidnap syndicate terrorising residents of the state.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects were killed on Thursday during a raid of their hideout in Nokpa-Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operation was in response to a tip-off about kidnap attacks in the area.

The police spokesperson said operatives from the Enugu State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping, Distress Response, and Special Intervention Squads carried out the operation.

He said the police operatives rescued a kidnapped victim during the operation which was conducted at about 8 p.m.

“Upon the operatives’ arrival, the kidnappers opened fire, prompting a return of fire.

“In the process, two of the suspects were neutralised, while others fled with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” Mr Ndukwe stated.

“A manhunt for the fleeing suspects and others linked to the syndicate is underway.”

Rescue of the kidnap victim

Mr Ndukwe said the rescued victim was identified as a personal assistant to an unnamed “public figure” in Nigeria.

The police spokesperson said the victim was kidnapped on 27 September in the Trans-Ekulu Area of Enugu.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that this criminal group had demanded a ransom of N40,000,000 for the release of the victim,” he said.

One G-3 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and one hundred twenty-five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects during the operation, according to the police.

Mr Ndukwe said the suspects were responsible for “several” kidnap attacks within the Enugu metropolis and its environs.

“Some of their members had previously been arrested and arraigned in court, with firearms and ammunition recovered from them,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Enugu State Government has demolished buildings used by the suspects for kidnapping.

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has commended the operatives’ efforts in carrying out the operation.

Mr Uzuegbu reiterated the resolve of the police to fight crime in the state.

The commissioner called on Nigerians to remain law-abiding and vigilant and to support the police in their fight against crimes.

