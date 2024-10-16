The police in Imo State says they have dismantled an armed robbery syndicate terrorising residents of Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo State, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, attributed the success operation to enhanced security measures to tackle violent crimes, especially at night.

“On 15 October, 2024, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a patrol team from the Owerri North Divisional Headquarters, responded to a distress call about an armed robbery on Dominion Street near Don Kay, in Owerri North.

“Upon arrival, the police encountered armed robbers who opened fire on them.

“The officers, demonstrating bravery, manoeuvred into strategic positions and effectively returned fire,” Mr Okoye said.

He said a suspect was shot dead during the shootout while another, identified as Moses Nanzi, 31, from Plateau State, sustained gunshot injury and was arrested.

He said police operatives were making efforts to apprehend the remaining gang members who fled into the bush.

Mr Okoye added that a double-barrel gun and seven rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the arrested suspect.

“The suspect will certainly face prosecution when we complete (the) investigation,” he said.

(NAN)

