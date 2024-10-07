Local govt elections in Anambra, Enugu

On Monday, we reported the declaration of final results for local government elections in Anambra. The election was held on 28 September.

The candidates of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won all the contested positions in the election.

The elections were conducted in 21 local government councils across 326 council wards of the state.

The major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, rejected the outcome of the poll.

Four days later, the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, inaugurated the elected local government officials.

On Thursday, the Labour Party (LP) caucus in the National Assembly accused Mr Soludo of trying to “circumvent” the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government autonomy.

In Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State inaugurated the 17 newly elected local government chairpersons on Monday.

Quest for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, his lawyers’ new demand

The call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release continued last Monday, with his family appealing to President Bola Tinubu to release him to honour the late Ohanaeze leader, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Mr Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been in detention since he was repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances.

The family appealed to Mr Tinubu to grant Mr Kanu freedom the same way he (Tinubu) freed Yoruba nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

In a related development, the IPOB leader’s legal team, on Wednesday, appealed to the Nigerian government to get the IPOB leader released on bail or provide a conducive environment for his trial.

Hoodlums raze ex-senator’s residence, university study centre

On Monday, some hoodlums razed the residence of a former senator, Frank Ibezim, in Imo State.

Mr Ibezim represented Imo North District under the All Progressives Congress platform between 2021 and 2023.

Apart from Mr Ibezim’s residence, the hoodlums also attacked a study centre of the National Open University in the Nsu Community the same night.

The police in the state later announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the attacks.

Student dies in car accident during ‘riotous’ celebration after final exams

On Tuesday, we reported that a student was killed on Monday in a car accident on the campus of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu when some students were celebrating the completion of their final year examinations.

One graduating student, in a celebratory mood, was driving recklessly before the car ploughed into a crowd of students.

Apart from the deceased victim, two other students from the public administration department of the school were injured in the accident.

The institution’s management would later ban celebrations after examinations.

Killing of two police operatives

On Thursday, gunmen killed two police operatives in Uruagu, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The attack occurred barely two weeks after gunmen invaded Umunze Divisional Police Headquarters in the state and killed two police operatives.

Gunmen behead couple in Abia

On Tuesday night, gunmen beheaded a couple in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, indicating the worsening state of insecurity in the South-east.

The hoodlums were said to have dismembered the victims’ bodies after killing them.

The police have since announced the arrest of three suspects in the attack.

How Tinubu plans to address infrastructure deficit in South-east – Shettima

On Thursday, Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, visited Enugu State where he commissioned the Garden and Fashion Hub built by the Enugu State Government in collaboration with the federal government.

The vice-president spoke on how President Tinubu’s administration was planning to address infrastructure deficit in the South-east.

