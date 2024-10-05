The police in Abia State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested three suspects over the beheading of a couple in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how hoodlums attacked and beheaded the couple on Tuesday night.

Jacob Udo, 78, and his wife, Comfort, 73, were in their residence when they were attacked by the assailants.

The gunmen were said to have dismembered the victims’ bodies after killing them.

The couple hailed from Itumbuzor, a community in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested following investigation into the incident.

The spokesperson said the police received a report of the attack and killing on Wednesday, prompting some police operatives to visit the crime scene.

She said police operatives who visited the scene of the attack discovered that several properties were carted away from the victims’ house.

“The crime scene was visited and corpses were deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“Three suspects were arrested in connection with the heinous crime and are currently under interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department Umuahia,” she said.

Ms Chinaka did not mention the suspects’ names and when they were arrested.

Deep concern

Ms Chinaka said the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, has expressed deep concern over the incident.

Mr Isa, according to the statement, vowed to unravel the mystery behind the killing of the couple.

