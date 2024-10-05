The police in Abia State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested three suspects over the beheading of a couple in the state.
The police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how hoodlums attacked and beheaded the couple on Tuesday night.
Jacob Udo, 78, and his wife, Comfort, 73, were in their residence when they were attacked by the assailants.
|
The gunmen were said to have dismembered the victims’ bodies after killing them.
The couple hailed from Itumbuzor, a community in Bende Local Government Area of the state.
The arrest
Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested following investigation into the incident.
The spokesperson said the police received a report of the attack and killing on Wednesday, prompting some police operatives to visit the crime scene.
She said police operatives who visited the scene of the attack discovered that several properties were carted away from the victims’ house.
“The crime scene was visited and corpses were deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.
“Three suspects were arrested in connection with the heinous crime and are currently under interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department Umuahia,” she said.
Ms Chinaka did not mention the suspects’ names and when they were arrested.
READ ALSO: Police arrest alleged supplier of food, bomb-making materials to gunmen – Official
Deep concern
Ms Chinaka said the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, has expressed deep concern over the incident.
Mr Isa, according to the statement, vowed to unravel the mystery behind the killing of the couple.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999