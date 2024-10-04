Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State swore in 21 elected local government council chairpersons on Thursday, charging them with being hardworking and prioritising grassroots development during their tenure.
Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House in Awka, Mr Soludo urged the new council executives to always put the residents first in all they do because they were elected to serve the people.
He told the chairpersons that they were coming on board when the people expected much, urging them not to disappoint those who elected them.
“Congratulations on your victory at the polls. You have transmitted from the realm of politics to governance. Therefore, see yourselves as agents of positive change in your communities.
“Welcome to Project Anambra. Let us work collaboratively to advance the common good of the people because, ultimately, we have one goal: the security and welfare of the people.
“As a team in Project Anambra, we will not let the people down. You are now sworn in; show us what you can do. The clock just started ticking. I wish all of you a very successful tenure in office,” the governor said.
Speaking on behalf of the chairpersons, Chibueze Ofobuike, the chairperson of Aguata Local Government Council, thanked the governor for his leadership and promised their “unalloyed support”.
Mr Ofobuike said they would build on the landmark achievements of the government at the grassroots.
Party faithful, relatives and friends of the new chairpersons, among others, were present at the ceremony.
(NAN)
