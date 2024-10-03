Gunmen have beheaded a couple in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Jacob Udo and his wife, Comfort, were attacked and beheaded by the hoodlums in their residence.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, occurred on Tuesday night in Isiala Community in the local government area.

The hoodlums were said to have dismembered the victims’ bodies after killing them.

The couple hailed from Itumbuzor, a community within the same Bende Local Government Area of the state.

Police speak on the incident

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the development in a short message to reporters on Thursday.

“We received the report yesterday at Bende Police Divisional Headquarters. The crime scene has been visited, exhibits recovered, and the bodies deposited at the mortuary,” said Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police.

The spokesperson said the police had begun investigations into the killing.

‘Horrific and senseless’

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has condemned the killing.

In a statement on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Livinus Nwabughiogu, Mr Kalu described the killing of the couple as “horrific and senseless.”

The lawmaker, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, said the act of violence was unacceptable and violates the fundamental human right to life.

“The brutal murder of Mr Jacob Udo and his wife is an affront to humanity. No grievance or dispute can justify such violence,” he stated.

“I urge the authorities to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. We must all stand together against acts of violence and extremism while promoting tolerance and peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

The deputy speaker, however, called for calm and urged residents of the state to avoid actions that can “escalate tensions.”

Worsening insecurity

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to some deadly attacks in the South-east.

Security agencies and government facilities are often targeted in such attacks. The group has, however, denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

