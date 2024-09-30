Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State swore in 17 newly elected local council chairpersons and vice chairpersons on Monday, charging them with transforming their areas for the benefit of rural dwellers.

The chairperson and their council areas are Jude Chinedu Asogwa, Nsukka; Joel Onyemaechi, Enugu South; Ugo Ukwueze, Igboeze South; Obiora Obeagu, Isi-Uzo; Ibenaku Onoh, Enugu North; Ugochukwu Nwanjoku, Aninri; Eric Odo, Igbo-Etiti; and Akachukwu Eze, Udenu.

Others are Uche Ogalla, Igboeze North; Chijioke Ezugwu, Uzo Uwani; Hyginus Agu, Udi; Uche Okoro, Awgu; Belove Dan Anike, Enugu East; John Ogbodo, Nkanu West; Vitals Ndu, Ezeagu; and Sydney Edeh, Nkanu East.

Mr Mbah, who performed the ceremony at the Government House, Enugu, before the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State, Kingsley Udeh, described their emergence as “deserved victories”.

He noted that there were challenges across all sectors, and as such, the state has no tolerance for local government chairperson who would not govern from their council areas.

The governor said the “talking” and campaign, as well as the “honeymoon,” was over, and it was time for them to “walk the talk.”

“What you did here today is executing your own part of the social contract that you have with the people. Those promises that you made to them, this is time for action.

“It is time for you to think out of the box on how to creatively generate wealth, employment, and source for money to deal with all the developmental challenges within your council areas,” he said.

He admonished them to lead a people-focused government by ensuring that people were at the centre of their governance module, as well as nurturing a sense of inclusion to banish feelings of alienation.

Governor Mbah also charged them to ensure peace and security in their council areas, saying the state had zero tolerance for crime.

“Things like potable water, in the 21st century, should be made available for communities, and it is your duty to ensure that every community and home have access to it.

“Think of other basic amenities like rural electrification and renewable energy.

“You have to go through pain with them, work with them to develop strategies and solutions to solve their problems.”

Responding, Sydney Edeh, chairperson of Nkanu East Council, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve with the governor.

For us to be elected to work under your government is a mark indelible. We are fully charged to serve and will not let you down,” Edeh said.

Obeagu of Isi-Uzo Council promised that he would deliver on his mandate by meeting the demands of the people.

The Peoples Democratic Party, the ruling party in Enugu, won all 17 chairmanship positions and 260 councillorship seats in the state.

