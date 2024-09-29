The Enugu State Government has shut down some schools in Enugu, the state capital, alleged to be substandard and operated illegally.

The Commissioner for Education, Ndubueze Mbah, disclosed this on Saturday during the enforcement of the government’s policy on ways to strengthen and improve the quality of education in the state.

Mr Mbah said that the exercise was meant to rid the state of poor education quality and skill deficiency.

Some of the affected schools were Evangel School, Ivory Education Centre, located on Owerri Road, Asata and Eastview Nursery and Primary School at Railway Quarters, Njemanze.

Others include St. Michael Nursery and Primary School, Asata; St. Bartholomew Nursery, Primary and Secondary School, Asata; and Olive Grove Nursery and Primary Academy, Njemanze.

Mr Mbah said that the exercise followed the ministry’s earlier directive requiring all the operators of educational institutions at the Basic and Secondary School levels to comply with the state regulations.

He said that government made registration and approval by the ministry mandatory for any school to operate.

“We sensitised our people about the state government’s education policy and how education must align with the most advanced global practices, if our children can have a chance to acquire 21st century skills and modern workforce knowledge and be able to compete with their global peers.

“We gave them four months grace for all schools yet to register or obtain provisional licences to do so.

“And we are doing this to checkmate abuses and restore the dignity of education in our state,” the commissioner said.

He regretted that some of the schools visited operated under open roofs, had fallen rafters, and had severely cracked walls, housing hundreds of pupils in an abysmal learning environment.

He said that the situation was in complete disregard of the rules guiding the establishment and management of educational institutions.

Mr Mbah said that the state government would not compromise on its determination to raise the bar for education by ensuring competent and qualified teachers, adherence to the curriculum, conducive learning environment and other safety measures for students.

He described the proliferation of illegal schools across the state, where unscrupulous proprietors rip off parents without providing commensurate quality education for their children, as worrisome and unacceptable.

According to him, some schools paraded unqualified teachers, while cramping children in dilapidated structures that put their lives in danger.

(NAN)

