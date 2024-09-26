Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, on Thursday, announced free education for students of senior secondary in public schools in the state.
Mr Soludo made the announcement in Awka, while meeting with principals and head teachers in public primary and secondary schools.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on 21 September, 2023, the governor announced free and compulsory education from nursery to junior secondary in public schools in line with his administration’s free education policy.
He said that students of senior secondary in public schools would pay N5, 000 only as tuition fee.
Against this backdrop, the governor, while meeting with principals and head teachers in public schools, stated that from next week, the free education policy would be available to students of senior secondary in public schools.
He said this would further increase children’s access to education and ensure effective development of their personality, talents, mental and physical abilities.
“I want to assure you that even with the resource constraint, our administration will continue to work very hard to deliver on its mandate.
“I’m giving a directive that students in senior classes, who have already paid their N5,000 tuition fees for this term should be refunded,” he said.
He reiterated his administration’s dedication to human capital development and promised to continue making strides in this area.
Mr Soludo also said that the government would commence payment of the N70, 000 minimum wage in October.
“We remain committed to investing in our people and this new minimum wage and free education initiative are testaments to our resolve.
“This move is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of workers and students in Anambra, improving their standard of living and access to quality education,” he said.
(NAN)
