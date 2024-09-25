A 22-year-old man, Kelechi Mam, was arraigned on Wednesday before an Abakaliki Chief Magistrates’ Court 2 for allegedly stealing electricity cables, solar panels, and a sumo pumping machine.
Mr Mbam, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, vandalism and stealing.
The court did not take his plea.
The prosecutor, Eze Ndubuaku, told the court that the suspect committed the offence on 31 August and 1 September 2024 at Abakaliki Shopping Mall, Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi.
|
Mr Ndubuaku, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspect unlawfully cut and vandalised street light cables, solar panels and a sumo pumping machine that supplied light and water, respectively, to the shopping mall.
He said the value of the property belonging to the Ebonyi State Government was yet to be estimated.
Mr Ndubuaku said that the suspect and others now at large also stole alummaco boards.
The prosecutor said the offence was punishable under sections 516 (A) and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi State, Nigeria 2009.
J. N Unigwe, the defence counsel, prayed the court to grant the suspect bail. The prosecutor opposed the application, saying that the suspect might go back and commit the same offence.
Magistrate Lilian Ogodo ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, as the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.
Ms Ogodo adjourned the matter until 11 October for a report of compliance.
