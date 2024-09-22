The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Enugu East Council Area, Enugu State, Beloved-Dan Anike, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s chairmanship election in the state.

Nelson Ossai, the election’s returning officer, announced the result on Sunday. The PDP candidate scored 116,690 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ozor of the Labour Party, who scored 9,848 votes.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance followed with 3,839 votes to finish third.

The others are the APP with 2,224 votes, AA with 2,072 votes, NNPP with 650 votes, Accord with 511 votes, and APM with 327 votes.

(NAN)

