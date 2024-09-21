Imo State, south-east Nigeria, is conducting its local elections today, Saturday, 21 September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election materials were late distributed at many polling units across the state.

Some analysts earlier predicted apathy and low voter turnout ahead of the polls.

However, the NAN correspondents monitoring the election report that eligible voters turned out in good numbers at the polling units.

Many voters turned out for the exercise as early as 7:30 a.m. in Owerri, the state capital, and the adjoining Egbu, Irete, and other communities.

Also, at the Owerri Municipal Local Government Headquarters, the main entrance gate was locked at 8:54 a.m., while scores of people, mainly voters and election ad hoc workers, were seen outside waiting.

At Bishop Lesbery, Irete, Mount Carmel Primary School, Emekuku and Oha Egbu Town Hall, Egbu polling units, scores of voters were also seen waiting for the arrival of voting materials.

There was a visible presence of security personnel at all the polling units visited.

Prospective voters speak

A prospective voter, Chizomam Etonyeanku, expressed disappointment that the process had yet to commence as at 9 a.m.

Mr Etonyeanku said, “The process ought to commence early to avoid dragging into the late hours, which gives room for manipulation and violence.”

Another voter at Akwakuma Girls’ Secondary School in Owerri North, Jane Iwuagwu, also said that people became interested in the exercise because of the recent Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed financial autonomy for local governments in Nigeria.

“We are hopeful that whoever emerges as the chairman must be mindful that he owes a duty to develop the rural communities because they shall be accountable for the funds collected,” she said.

Mrs Iwuagwu prayed that the elections be free and fair.

NAN reports that normal business activities were seen taking place at some spots on the Wethedral, Egbu, Amakohia, Akwakuma, Orji and MCC Roads, while commuter buses went about their normal activities.

Also, at the Ekeukwu Market by Douglas Road, Owerri many traders opened their shops for business.

Heavy-armed military personnel and other paramilitary agencies were present at the headquarters of the State Independent Electoral Commission in Owerri.

Speaking on the security arrangement for the polls, the police spokesperson in Imo, Henry Okoye, said the command deployed adequate personnel across the state.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, assured the residents and the electorate of their safety before, during and after the elections.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, moved to the field to personally monitor the security situation.

