The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed a total of 984 operatives for the Enugu State local government election slated for Saturday.

The Commandant of NSCDC Enugu State Command, Cyprian Otoibhi, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Enugu, the state capital.

Mr Otoibhi charged officers and men deployed for election duties to acquaint themselves with and uphold all the tenets of the Corps.

He also said personnel had been directed to work harmoniously with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful and credible election process.

According to him, the operatives were also briefed on their duties and responsibilities, and the need to maintain professionalism and integrity.

“I also advise party officials, party faithful and the electorate to be law-abiding and to provide actionable intelligence to security agents to help secure election officials, electoral materials, and ensure a credible process.

“The cooperation of the public is crucial in achieving a peaceful and orderly election.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I extend the goodwill of the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, to all officers and men of the Corps and to all other sister security agencies involved in election duties,” he said.

He urged all NSCDC personnel to perform their duties with the highest level of dedication and commitment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that political parties will vie for 17 chairmanship and 260 ward councillorship positions during the election.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

