Gunmen have killed the chairperson of Ogbete Market Traders’ Association in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

Ogbete is the biggest market in Enugu.

The victim, Stephen Aniagu, was shot dead at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Sources told this newspaper that the market leader was attacked and killed at Moses Ogbodo Junction close to Topland Market in Amaechi Axis, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The victim was said to be driving home when the hoodlums flagged down his vehicle and shot him dead.

A video clip apparently recorded after the attack has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the body of the victim was seen lying on the ground in a pool of his blood.

Several residents who gathered around the area were heard lamenting the killing of the market leader.

Police speak

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, did not confirm or deny the attack when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday night.

“Once I get briefed on that I’ll give you feedback, please,” Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, simply said in response to an enquiry by our reporter.

Worsening insecurity

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

However, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to some deadly attacks across the South-east.

But IPOB has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

The group is leading agitation for the secession of the South-east and some parts of south-south from Nigeria.

