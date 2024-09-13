Heavy flooding has wreaked havoc in Azuoto, Okpuitumo Community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, destroying many farmlands and property worth millions of naira.
A victim, Chinyere Nworie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Friday that her rice, yam and cassava farms were submerged by flood.
Mrs Nworie said the incident had become a perennial experience in the area due to the proximity of Azuoto and Ebony River, linking the River Niger.
She said at least 96 households in the area were affected by the disaster.
“This flood happened on Saturday, following Friday’s rainfall. Our farms have been taken over by the flood.
“Our community has always suffered flooding every year, especially whenever it rained heavily and water overflows the Ebonyi River bank,” Mrs Nworie said.
Another resident, Amauche Agbo, described the incident as “unfortunate”.
The victims appealed to the government at all levels to come to their aid with relief materials to cushion the effect of the disaster.
Reacting to the development, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Uche Oba, said the agency had commenced an assessment of the affected communities.
Mr Oba said the incident had been a “worrisome phenomenon” to the Ebonyi State Government.
(NAN)
