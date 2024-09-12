The management of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) in Imo State has raised an alarm over increased cases of kidnappings around the institution.
Uba, the university registrar, stated this in a memo issued on Tuesday.
Mr Uba said the university’s management observed that the increased kidnappings around the institution often happen “very early in the morning and late in the evening.”
“Consequently, students are directed to shun unnecessary movements out/into the university between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. to avoid falling victim to the activities of these hoodlums,” Mr Uba said.
“Students are also enjoined to be vigilant and inform their parents, guardians or any significant other of their movements,” he added.
The registrar provided the phone number of the university’s chief security officer and asked students to contact him in the event of emergencies.
Crackdown on kidnappers
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that combined security agencies have begun a specialised operation to flush out kidnappers terrorising residents of the area.
Imo, like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, has witnessed increased attacks by armed persons lately.
The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.
The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.
IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.
