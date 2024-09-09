The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ebonyi State has detained Monday Awo, allegedly caught with Cannabis sativa, otherwise called Marijuana, worth N200,000.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Elijah Willie, disclosed this on Monday in Abakaliki while briefing reporters on the command’s achievements.

He said that the suspect, who hails from Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, was caught by the command’s Rapid Response Squad at the Nkaliki area of Abakaliki on 3 September.

“The suspect was arrested with 41 pieces of ‘Rizzler’, a paper used to wrap the substance.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing, and when completed, the suspect would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,” he said.

Mr Willie said the suspect, who confessed to being a dealer in hard drugs, was arrested based on complaints by the market union in the area. “The process of his arrest led to the discovery of the hard drug,” he said.

Arrest of some suspected vandals of electricity cables

Mr Willie also spoke on five suspected electricity cable vandals being detained by the command.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said that four of the vandals were caught at a mining site in Izzi Local Government Area of the state on 27 August.

He gave their names as Lawrence Kelechi, Uchenna Ogbaga, Chikwado Nwigwe and Nwaekuma Alo.

“They conspired and stole four drilling rods, belonging to Afrimetal Trading Nigeria Limited, valued at N720,000.

“The suspects have made confessional statements and would be charged to court for prosecution,” Mr Willie said.

He said that the fifth suspect, Tochukwu Elom, was caught inside the official lodge of the chairperson of Ezza South local council.

“He was arrested for vandalising copper thunder protection cables with the connivance of another suspect, who is currently on the run.

“They have been vandalising properties of the council, which include electric wires, air conditioners, fans, and aluminum window gadgets, among others.

“The suspect was caught with cutter-pliers, pieces of copper thunder protector cables and wooden ladder he used to climb the fence, among others,” he said.

Mr Willie further said that the suspect had made useful confessional statements, adding that the command was determined to arrest his fleeing accomplice.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

