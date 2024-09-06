An Abakaliki Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebonyi State on Friday remanded a lawyer, Sunday Ununu, in custody for alleged murder and disruption of court proceedings.
Mr Ununu, 45, appeared before the court on a two-count charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and murder.
The police are prosecuting the case.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the case was called, Mr Ununu started shouting.
The lawyer entered the dock but angrily walked out of it and on the court.
The Magistrate, Ojemba Isu-Oko, ordered the defendant to be remanded at the correctional centre and adjourned the case until 20 September for a hearing.
The prosecutor, Eze Ndubuaku, told the court that the defendant, on 21 August at Agbaja-Unuhu in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, shot dead one Nnamdi Nwite-Ugo.
Mr Ndubuaku, an assistant superintendent of police, said the offences contravene Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi State 2009.
“The offence also contravened Section 11 of Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Other Related Matters Law, 2009,” he said.
(NAN)
