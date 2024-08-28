The late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, will be buried on 1 November.

The national burial committee announced this in Abuja shortly after its inauguration by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

The committee, which has prominent Nigerians, including senators, as members, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Iwuanyanwu, a renowned entrepreneur, politician and philanthropist, died on 25 July.

Briefing reporters after the committee’s constitution, Mr Uzodinma, also the South-East Governors’ Forum chairperson, said the committee was set up to give the late President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo a befitting burial.

“The national committee for the burial of our great leader, Iwuanyanwu, the immediate past President-General of Ndigbo, has been constituted.

“The whole idea is to give him a very befitting burial that his status deserves,” he said.

Also, the committee chairperson, Ben Obi, announced that the late Iwuanyanwu would be buried on 1 November.

He described the late Ndigbo leader as a global citizen, adding that Mr Iwuanyanwu had excelled in every aspect of human endeavour.

“The sacrifices he committed to the Igbo nation is something that is admirable by all of us and it is our decision as a people in collaboration with other associations like Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Forum, and Arewa Consultative Forum to make sure that we give him a befitting burial.

“And we are grateful that Uzodinma has made it available for us to meet.

“They have agreed with the Primate of Anglican Church that he will be buried on 1 November. We will ensure a befitting burial,” Mr Obi said.

He appreciated the support of the Imo governor and other governors in the South-east, saying that “they have given us confidence that this committee will be given all the necessary support.”

