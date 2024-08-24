The Anambra State Government has banned all social events, weddings, shows and entertainment on public school premises.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, made this known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ifeoma Agbaizu, in Awka on Saturday.
Mrs Chuma-Udeh said the move was to protect school premises and infrastructure from being messed up.
“This is a warning to all principals and head teachers to desist from using school premises as commercial venture.
“Henceforth, any principal or primary school head teacher who indulges in such act will be severely dealt with,” she said.
The commissioner directed the chairpersons of the Post Primary Schools Services Commission (PPSSC) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) to disseminate the information to all principals and head teachers in the state.
She also directed school heads to keep to the policy.
