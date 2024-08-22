The United Kingdom (UK) and the Abia State Government have held talks for a partnership deal to drive investments and economic development in Abia State.

The British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery, revealed this when he

visited Umuahia, Abia State between 20 and 21 August.

Details of the discussions were provided in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES by the spokesperson of the British High Commission, Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, on Thursday.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and the British High Commissioner, Mr Montgomery, held the talks alongside key government officials and business leaders in the state, according to the statement.

The discussions by the two leaders focused on prosperity opportunities and future priorities that could be beneficial to Abia State and the UK.

The leaders said the efforts, among others, are geared towards advancing the UK investment in the state while Abia State Government will partner with the UK businesses.

The delegation

The UK delegation included the Country’s Director for the Department for Business and Trade, Mark Smithson, and the British High Commission’s Political Counsellor, Tom Burge.

“Visiting Abia State for the first time was a great opportunity to engage and interact with key stakeholders.

“Abia state is key to boosting Nigeria’s economic prosperity and the UK is committed to driving that growth,” Mr Montgomery said after the talks.

“We very much want to develop our partnership — both with the state government and the good people of Abia State — to enhance prosperity in the region,” he added.

Like the High Commissioner, the UK’s Country Director for the Department for Business and Trade, Mr Smithson, expressed excitement over the discussions.

“The UK’s Department for Business and Trade in Nigeria is well placed to support the Abia State government and the private sector to drive trade in the state.

“We look forward to building on discussions we had, strengthening our ties and exploring areas of collaboration and partnerships to boost trade, and deliver prosperity to both our countries,” he said.

Facility visits

The statement indicated that the officials visited various facilities in the state.

The National War Museum in Umuahia, Abia State capital, which showcases the history of Nigeria was among the facilities visited by the leaders.

Messrs Montgomery and Otti, during the two-day visit, attended the graduation ceremony of the State-Level Inclusive Digital Transformation Programme funded through the UK’s Digital Access Programme.

The programme is designed to bridge the digital skills gap by delivering relevant and applicable digital skills for the state’s civil servants.

The high commissioner also visited the Geometric Power Company recently commissioned in Abia State.

The UK leader met with the team developing the Abia Innovation Industrial Park, and the Aba Chamber of Commerce.

He also toured an industrial fair showcasing small and medium-scale manufacturers in the state.

