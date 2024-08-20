Combined security agencies have rescued a kidnap victim in Umuduru, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the victim was rescued when the security agencies raided a hideout of suspected kidnappers in the area.

The spokesperson said the security agencies comprised police, military and vigilante operatives.

“The feat (rescue) followed an arrest of a suspect (name withheld) a few weeks ago and his confession of being a member of a criminal and notorious kidnap gang terrorising the state, especially in Ihiala,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the rescued had been reunited with his family.

“Operations are still ongoing,” he said.

The police spokesperson did not provide the identity of the rescued victim.

Kidnap for ransom

Cases of kidnap for ransom have been on the increase across the state and South-east in recent times.

The latest development came about six days after gunmen abducted eight people during a traditional ceremony in Amakor village, Nanka Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Apart from the abducted victims, 12 others were injured by the hoodlums during the attack which occurred last Wednesday.

On Thursday, a medical doctor was abducted in Enugu, another state in the South-east.

The doctor, Innocent Nwoga, who is the medical director of Ukehe General Hospital was abducted on Thursday along Egede- Ninth Mile- Nsukka Road in the state.

Last week, gunmen abducted three persons in Nkpologwu Community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, another state in the South-east.

The abducted victims are yet to be freed as of the time of this report.

