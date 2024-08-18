The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) says its operatives in Anambra State Command have successfully rescued two siblings kidnapped by gunmen in the state.

The Deputy Commander-General (Technical Operations) of the NHFSS, John Metchie, made this known on Sunday in Abuja while addressing reporters on the hunters’ operations.

Mr Metchie said the two siblings, Chijioke Igwe and Uchenna Igwe, were returning from a wedding ceremony on 16 August when gunmen kidnapped them at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the victims said that they were double-crossed by some armed men who opened fire, shooting sporadically into the air and then bundled them out of their car and whisked them into the forest.

According to him, the rapid response of operatives of the NHFSS from Umueri in the Anambra-East council area saved their lives following a distress call from a concerned citizen.

He said the hunters have been working with the Nigerian army, the police and the State Security Service (SSS) to tackle the menace of kidnapping in the forests across the country.

How it happened

Joseph Obaelue, the chief security officer of the Umueri community and a member of the NHFSS, said they received a distress call about 9 p.m. on 16 August and immediately swooped into the forest to rescue the victims.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Obaelue said the victims were abducted at Nkwelle-Ezunaka but were rescued at Umueri along the Onitsha-Adani forest.

According to him, they were going to hand over two other suspects to the police when they suddenly saw a vehicle moving in the bush.

Mr Obaelue said the suspects immediately opened fire on them, indicating that they were in a shootout with kidnappers.

He said the abductors absconded into the thick forest, leaving the victims behind and having compelled one of them to transfer the sum of N1.3 million into their account prior to their arrival at the scene.

“The two brothers were rescued alongside a Lexus Jeep 330 and a Toyota Highlander SUV that were recovered too.

“Earlier the same day, we trailed and tracked down two criminal syndicates who specialise in calling people with strange numbers and threatening them to part with a certain amount of money if they still want to stay alive.

“The two suspects who operates with different SIM cards, threaten people that they were contracted to kill them but if they cooperate by paying the money they requested for, they won’t kill them,” he said.

Mr Obaelue congratulated his men for their gallantry in the rescue operation.

He also acknowledged the collaboration of the military, police, Civil Defence, SSS, Vigilante service and others in the fight against kidnapping, banditry, armed herders and other criminals in the forest.

He also thanked the deputy commander-general of NHFSS, Mr Metchie, for the technical and logistical assistance to the command in their operations.

Mr Obaelue also thanked the Commander-General of NHFSS, Joshua Osatimehin, for ensuring discipline, cohesion and unity of purpose in the service.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

