Gunmen have killed a police operative in Nobi, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, occurred on Friday evening when the hoodlums invaded a police checkpoint close to Nnobi Divisional Police Headquarters in the state.

The attack occurred after gunmen recently invaded another police checkpoint in Uruagu Community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

A police operative was killed in the attack which occurred on 9 August.

How the latest attack happened

Sources said the armed men had entered the community earlier on Friday and forced themselves into a compound near the checkpoint.

“They broke a wall through which they entered the compound and forced the occupants to open the gate to drive in their vehicle.

“They collected phones belonging to the occupants and forced them into a room and warned them not to raise the alarm otherwise they would be killed,” the source said.

He added that the hoodlums later invaded the checkpoint and opened fire on the operatives, killing one of them on the spot.

Police speak

When contacted on Saturday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack and killing of the operative to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Itam, has ordered an operation to track down the killers.

“That incident is a pure example of sacrifices that police officers and other security agencies pay to ensure security in the country, especially here in Anambra, but we’re not deterred by the situation,” he said.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred two days after gunmen abducted eight people during a traditional ceremony on Wednesday in Amakor village, Nanka, a community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

