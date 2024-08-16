Gunmen have abducted the Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Agha-Mba.
They also abducted his wife and killed one of his aides during the attack which occurred on Friday.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the gunmen attacked the victims in Edo State while they were heading to Abuja for the wedding ceremony of Adaora, daughter of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.
Christian Aburime, the spokesperson to the governor, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening.
